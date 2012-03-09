McMillianCo.

Calling All Radicals Poster

McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
  • Save
Calling All Radicals Poster poster typography graphic design
Download color palette

Poster design for Brooklyn community development nonprofit, Pratt Area Community Council, to promote a book reading and signing by Gabriel Thompson.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.

More by McMillianCo.

View profile
    • Like