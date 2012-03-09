Niklas Mathiesen

White Buttons

Niklas Mathiesen
Niklas Mathiesen
  • Save
White Buttons light buttons icon normal hover pushed gray state white
Download color palette

Some white/light buttons i made.
What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Niklas Mathiesen
Niklas Mathiesen

More by Niklas Mathiesen

View profile
    • Like