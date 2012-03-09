Matt McManus

Morning and evening

Working on a side project to my side project. I love Spurgeon's morning and evening but strongly dislike every website that gives me easy access to it. Since it's public domain I'm going to make my own!

This is my first draft of the design. I want the site to be an easy read'n, typographically driven design. Thoughts?

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
