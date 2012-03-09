Mark Taylor

God so Loved the World Flyer, Poster and Screener

God so Loved the World Flyer, Poster and Screener
This Event Template is great for any Contemporary Church Event. The templates can be used for Pageants, Musicals, Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. 1. 4x6 Flyer, 1. 11x17 Poster and 1. 1920x1080 Screener. All files are layered, editable and print ready. Use the “Save for web” to output the Screener.

Inspiration
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. John 3:16-17

