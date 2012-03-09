Koy Carraway

27" Apple Cinema Display PSD

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway
  • Save
27" Apple Cinema Display PSD apple mac 27inch aluminum lion os x psd photoshop desktop icon template vector product mockup layered scalable display cinema screen
Download color palette

Apple 27" Cinema Display - Fully Scalable PSD

Fully layered & highly scalable .psd mockup built entirely from scalable vector paths.

Now available for download over @ PremiumPixels: http://bit.ly/zIYNAQ

Big Thanks to @Orman Clark for featuring it :)

Hope you all enjoy! Please put it to good use ;)

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway

More by Koy Carraway

View profile
    • Like