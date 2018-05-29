Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bend Oregon Type

Bend Oregon Type oregon bend lettering wpa western retro old vintage dimension shadow 3d
Commissioned lettering in the WPA style. After inking over light sketches, I cleaned everything up in Illustrator, making sure to retain some of the subtle imperfections.

See more of my custom typography on my site.

Posted on May 29, 2018
