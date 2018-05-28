Dan Lehman

Antique Type — Fuel

Antique Type — Fuel display letters lettering ornate western old vintage 3d shadow
commissioned type — sketched and inked by hand, then cleaned up in Illustrator

Posted on May 28, 2018
