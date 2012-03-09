Rajesh Satyarthi

Dribbble Invite Thanks

last night i received an email. it was direct invite from dribbble to be a player. didn't expected it at all. just wanted to say thanks. i hope i can return it with healthy shots.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
