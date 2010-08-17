Phil Coffman

Article

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Article skolar proxima nova extra condensed georgia photo icon cta
Download color palette

I can't tell you how good it feels to be nearing the end of this design (in a "OMG I'm so excited" way).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like