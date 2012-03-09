Mal Webster

David the Little Film Critic

Mal Webster
Mal Webster
  • Save
David the Little Film Critic illustration retro character minimal vector
Download color palette

A little character I developed that will form part of a series of illustrations.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Mal Webster
Mal Webster
Hey there! Welcome to my mini portfolio!

More by Mal Webster

View profile
    • Like