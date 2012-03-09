Hugo França

Carved Wood - sapo.pt logo

Hugo França
Hugo França
Hire Me
  • Save
Carved Wood - sapo.pt logo carved wood freebie wood texture sapo logo
Download color palette

Just trying out this fast and awesome effect. Great work @Diego Monzon! Thanks!

D2f5da1ca5e1f6a5524a91ba65bc285d
Rebound of
Carved Wood Panel Freebie
By Diego Monzon
View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Hugo França
Hugo França
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Hugo França

View profile
    • Like