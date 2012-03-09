Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Push Bounds

Push Bounds logo moon flag planet globe game gaming software mobile initials gray gold space universe
Final logo for a new mobile gaming company from Cali4nia. Brand name is short of 'pushing boundaries' so we though that message of conquering other planets in universe might suffice :)

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
