Graphity Graph

Graphity Graph graph icon shizzle
I haven't dribbbled in a while so I thought I would share what I am working on ;)

This right rail banner is for a small project that the fine lads at Paravel and I have teamed up on. This graph actually didn't make it in the project, but I liked it so here it is.

I know there are some spacing issues but hey, it ain't going live so f%^k it :) Oh and feedback is welcome even if it isn't going live.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
