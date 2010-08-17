Graphity Graph

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I haven't dribbbled in a while so I thought I would share what I am working on ;)
This right rail banner is for a small project that the fine lads at Paravel and I have teamed up on. This graph actually didn't make it in the project, but I liked it so here it is.
I know there are some spacing issues but hey, it ain't going live so f%^k it :) Oh and feedback is welcome even if it isn't going live.