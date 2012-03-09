Martin Schmetzer

inspiration

inspiration schmetzer inspiration scan club ornament typography hand drawn letters scroll
Now scanned. "Don´t wait for inspiration go after it with a club".
Ballpoint pen on paper, inverted in PS.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
