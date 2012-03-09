Alessio Atzeni

Choco

Choco charcters hand drawing sketch
Last night before going to bed I wanted to draw a chocobo (I love the Final Fantasy Saga), for now it remains just a simple drawing, otherwise helpful suggestions on how to improve the sketch are always welcome.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
