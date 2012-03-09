John Moore

Pocket.Jobs Identity

John Moore
John Moore
  • Save
Pocket.Jobs Identity pocket.jobs ice cream venn diagram circles green logo
Download color palette

Web identity for www.pocket.jobs - a community based job posting / pocketing site just launching in New Zealand... the identity is aiming for a feeling of trust, community and friendliness!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
John Moore
John Moore
Like