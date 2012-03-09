Brian McGloughlin

CKSC Business Card & Logo Design

Brian McGloughlin
Brian McGloughlin
  • Save
CKSC Business Card & Logo Design business card logo design graphic design sports
Download color palette

Business card design for a sports conditioning coach based in Dublin, Ireland.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Brian McGloughlin
Brian McGloughlin

More by Brian McGloughlin

View profile
    • Like