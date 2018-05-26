Nikhil Yadav

UI portfolio loading concept | Invision Studio Freebie

  1. uiportfolio.gif
  2. uiportfolio.png

Here's a portfolio loading concept for a UI Designer.
I have exploited loading screen to show the process of a UI Designer starting right from low fidelity wireframes to the final translation of UI mockups.

Download and use it for personal projects.

Posted on May 26, 2018
