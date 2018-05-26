UI portfolio loading concept | Invision Studio Freebie

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a portfolio loading concept for a UI Designer.
I have exploited loading screen to show the process of a UI Designer starting right from low fidelity wireframes to the final translation of UI mockups.
Download and use it for personal projects.
Keep following me for more updates.