SandmanNet

City

SandmanNet
SandmanNet
  • Save
City 3d illustration
Download color palette

A variation of an older illustration for a citynet (i.e. fiber to the home kind of thing), now with a fat fiber cable coming up out of the ground. My first wasn't as bent, since fibre cable are stiffer than normal cables. But the client wanted a more "floppy" one. In the end, they opted out of this one as well, regrettably.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
SandmanNet
SandmanNet

More by SandmanNet

View profile
    • Like