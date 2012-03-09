alexander andersson

MC-Gang Logo

MC-Gang Logo our way or up your alleyway.
A logo suggestion for an imaginary MC-gang. Text written with a calligraphy marker (edding 1455), based on a fraktur font. Minor adjustments done in Photoshop.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
