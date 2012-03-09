Florian Vanthuyne

Excellent!

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
Excellent! excellent pinkie ok hand logo red blue
Download color palette

Logo for the campaign of my fictive presidential candidate (school assignment). One of his characteristics is a missing pinkie.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like