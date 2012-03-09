Juicefoozle

it wasn't always easy...

it wasn't always easy... starwars embarassing parents teenager luke darth vader burger fries lightsaber illustration drawing sketch scribble inking
“It wasn’t always easy with one parent from the dark side”

a drawing i did a year ago and still like.

