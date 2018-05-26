Month of Rebounds / Day 01

To pump my craft and test as much as possible design solutions I decided to make “Month of Rebounds.” From today, every lunch during next 30 days I’ll choose one shot from the first page of popular shoots, which style is new for me. I will create rebound by trying to repeat, reconsider or rethink it’s style. I’ll do my best for placing me out of my comfort zone and learn as much as possible new approaches.

More about "Month of Rebounds" on Medium.

