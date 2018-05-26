Month of Rebounds / Day 01

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
To pump my craft and test as much as possible design solutions I decided to make “Month of Rebounds.” From today, every lunch during next 30 days I’ll choose one shot from the first page of popular shoots, which style is new for me. I will create rebound by trying to repeat, reconsider or rethink it’s style. I’ll do my best for placing me out of my comfort zone and learn as much as possible new approaches.
More about "Month of Rebounds" on Medium.
Follow for updates on Dribbble and Twitter