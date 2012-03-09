Glenn Thomas

Hammer & Nail

Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Hammer & Nail illustration logo icon texture hammer nail
Download color palette

Working on an identity for a Carpenter buddy of mine. He wants green, I want orange dammit.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
illustrator sometimes animating
Hire Me

More by Glenn Thomas

View profile
    • Like