Albin Holmqvist

Everyday

Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist
  • Save
Everyday typography titles
Download color palette

Working on an identity for a short film. Trying to to find an expressive and spontaneous feel. Very WIP. All feedback is greatly appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist

More by Albin Holmqvist

View profile
    • Like