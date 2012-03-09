Tim Madden

Fireworks version

Fireworks version fireworks button
Loved this button (like most things on dribbble) but thought, I wonder if you can achieve that in Adobe Fireworks using mostly vectors (presumed Photoshop was used for the original)?? The answer... kind of.

Other than using the help of some textures for the bg and leather the rest is vector shapes, including the brushed metal of the button. That was achieved with some twist and fade effects on a white keyline circle and adding some jitter, but as you can see, I couldn't get it to go all the way to the centre.

I found the edges were hard to get as sharp as the original.

Rebound of
Another button
By Grace Gao
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
