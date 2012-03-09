Alan Zúñiga

40 Pelones Illustration

illustration paper draw charcoal art artcraft hand draw pelon bald spain editorial
illustration published in an online book called "40 Ventajas de Ser Pelón." Everybody can read it in this site http://www.pelones.net/

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
