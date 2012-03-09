Ashley Stark

Deadline Badge

Ashley Stark
Ashley Stark
  • Save
Deadline Badge scout deadline illustration badge
Download color palette

So, I had this idea to take my promotion design into a different direction. This is a badge I have 'earned' as a 'design scout' many times over from school and such. Whatchya guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Ashley Stark
Ashley Stark
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ashley Stark

View profile
    • Like