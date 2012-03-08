Kate Anderson

Envato Preview01

Envato Preview01 yuck envato grey green preview list comment pixel nourish busy
Really trying to get a new preview style sorted for my Envato files, as I'm in this stupid mind-block where I can't make new files until I get the previews/thumbnails re-done (as I currently loathe them).

Looking for a yay/nay about this. Whatever this is. It looks too... much. Or something. I don't even know.

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
