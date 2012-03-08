Antonio Mondragon-Becker

Icons

Antonio Mondragon-Becker
Antonio Mondragon-Becker
  • Save
Icons icons ui iphone
Download color palette

Just some icons. Still a little rough.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Antonio Mondragon-Becker
Antonio Mondragon-Becker

More by Antonio Mondragon-Becker

View profile
    • Like