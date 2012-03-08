Tim Brown

Hidden costs of CSS text-shadow

css text-shadow -webkit-text-stroke
My eyes might be fooling me, but it's as if text-shadow (on the right) not only applies outside the letterforms, but inflates the filled-in glyphs!

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
