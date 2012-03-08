Jimmy Wilson

Image vs LESS

button css less functions variables mixins
Can you tell which is which?

Playing w/ Less I decided to try and clone Alex's github button using only html & css and by defining just two variables, a base-color and container color (for the drop shadow). It's not quite perfect but pretty good for working by eye and X-Scope. I wrote a bit more about it over on Forrst.

Answer: bottom is purely html & css

Rebound of
By Alexander Pankratov
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
