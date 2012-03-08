Ray Mawst

Type Cover

Type Cover typography ink sumi ink book cover
This is the cover-page I made for the first project in my Typography class. I painted it letter by letter with sumi ink onto watercolor paper.

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
