Mikkel Aggerbo

To Pink?

Mikkel Aggerbo
Mikkel Aggerbo
  • Save
To Pink? iphone webapp app driver drive car grey pink
Download color palette

This is a small project I'm working on. I work on it in my sparetime, just to get some practice and keep my creative mind alive. Hopefully I will be able to style this thing in CSS since it is a webapp and not a native app.

Is it to pink?

Feel free to follow me on twitter for updates.
https://twitter.com/#!/aggerbo

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Mikkel Aggerbo
Mikkel Aggerbo

More by Mikkel Aggerbo

View profile
    • Like