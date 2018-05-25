Mobile UI Design for User Profile

We have compiled a list of most popular social networking worldwide. The findings are based on latest original research which. New social media sites are coming and going but these have stood the test of time. We update this list of social media sites with new data as it becomes available. The data in this list combines global and US social media visitors. The actual numbers of monthly visitors are gathered from different sites. We bring you the latest data out there.

Over the years I have discovered that the easiest way to go about running social media is to combine it as much as possible. By having all of your feeds in the same place, you are better able to monitor them. Not only that, but you can see which are most active, and change your social strategy to reflect that.

Hit 'L' button to like my post :)