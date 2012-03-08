Samuel Couto

Hired

Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto
  • Save
Hired sonae hired video motion gif
Download color palette

I'm very happy to let you guys know that from now on I'll be joining the web & graphic design team at Sonae.pt in which I'll be fully commited from now on, so (unfortunately) for the next couple of weeks don't expect to see a lot of personal project shots here on Dribbble.

But they're comin'! ;)
Meanwhile Follow me on @Twitter, let's keep in touch ;)
Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto

More by Samuel Couto

View profile
    • Like