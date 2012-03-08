Evgeniya Rodina

Kid's avatars for Promethean

Kid's avatars for Promethean character animal mascot icon dog leopard monkey
The icons for kid's avatars. "Promethean" project.
Turbomilk, 2011.

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
