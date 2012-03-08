Bill Kenney

Sago Branding

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
  • Save
Sago Branding sago branding logo design marks simple clean orange white
Download color palette

New branding project we are working on, keeping it simple of course.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab 👉

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like