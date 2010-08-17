Oscar Godson

ExTextures - Coming Soon!

Oscar Godson
Oscar Godson
  • Save
ExTextures - Coming Soon! texture coming soon new monochromatic gray
Download color palette

This is the splash page that's up so far for http://extextures.com, a site by Caleb Kimbrough of Lost+Taken and Bittbox [@calebkimbrough], Oscar Godson (me) of Project Deploy* and KneeDeepInCode [@oscargodson], with some help from Jason Bennett of JasonRBennett.com [@dareyoudevil]

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Oscar Godson
Oscar Godson

More by Oscar Godson

View profile
    • Like