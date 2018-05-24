Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mackie Bushong

2018 Targhee Fest Poster

Mackie Bushong
Mackie Bushong
  • Save
2018 Targhee Fest Poster poster design graphic design
Download color palette

Snapshot of poster I created for Targhee Fest music festival at Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2018
Mackie Bushong
Mackie Bushong
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mackie Bushong

View profile
    • Like