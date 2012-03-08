atomicvibe design lab

04. Throw Your Hands in the Aya...

atomicvibe design lab
atomicvibe design lab
Hire Me
  • Save
04. Throw Your Hands in the Aya... steelo keep your pimp hand strong pimps up hos down post-it yellow gray doodle drawing sketch freehand type dope skrilla get paid livin large dolla dolla bill yall hip hop old school popcorn kernals pimp pimp daddy big poppa notorious ho kangol freshness steez cartoon
Download color palette

...if you's a true playa.

#04 in a series of on-going Post-It doodles.

If you've been living on a desert island all by yourself, with nothing but a volleyball to keep you company, and you don't get the joke, this dumb drawing is a reference to this.

D2e674da965420aff8745073754d6741
Rebound of
03. License to Ill
By atomicvibe design lab
atomicvibe design lab
atomicvibe design lab
The fusion of art and science.
Hire Me

More by atomicvibe design lab

View profile
    • Like