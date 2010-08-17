Mig Reyes

Doodle & Dominate

Doodle & Dominate pencil illustration competition threadless texture rough sketch
Continuing onto its second year, Threadless is hosting another Live Design competition at this year's big Chicago meet up. (PS—you're totally invited to come.) Doodle & Dominate pits together two teams of Threadless's most passionate and talented artists, going head-to-head in front of the entire 100+ crowd. Full version?

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
