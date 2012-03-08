Michael Spitz

Fingersand

Fingersand finger swipe tap ampersand type typography branding identity mark halftone texture greyscale exploration
Decided to upload this one just for kicks > One of the various 'Swipe & Tap' concepts that never made it off the artboard...

Wasn't quite right for the project, but it gave me a good laugh ;)

