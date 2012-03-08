Michel Bozgounov

Simplify Amplify Clock (animated)

Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov
  • Save
Simplify Amplify Clock (animated) fireworks clock animation gif red grey
Download color palette

Animated! And the whole process took me maybe a couple of minutes, two Symbols and some basic math.. :) (Sometimes my wish to play with Adobe Fireworks and make something funny is just stronger than me... Sorry!)

And yes, I know, the minute and hour clock hands are not moving, but I can live with it... at least for now! ;)

54d10ef704946bac6788b36995e389f3
Rebound of
Simplify Amplify Clock
By Evan Stremke
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov

More by Michel Bozgounov

View profile
    • Like