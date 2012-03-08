ATL Dribbble Meetup

"Welcome to Atlanta where the playas play"

Finally the first ever Dribbble Meetup in Atlanta is happening. Make sure your able to go because is going to be lots of fun and good times.

When: Thursday, March 22, 2012, 8:00 PM

Where: Cypress Street Atlanta (404) 815-9243 http://www.cypressbar.com/

Make sure you get your ticket here http://www.eventbrite.com/event/3049740857

See you there!

"And the partys dont stop til 8 in the morning"