Plumb Logo

Thought I'd get my feet wet here on Dribbble with a logo I'm working on as part of a rebranding for Plumb Media, the web design shop where I work. "Plumb" is custom typography. "Media" is WisdomScript. Mmm.
This debut shot is made possible by the generous ex-stranger and fantastic designer Rick Messer! Can't thank you enough!