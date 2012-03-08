Plumb Logo

Ryan Davis

Thought I'd get my feet wet here on Dribbble with a logo I'm working on as part of a rebranding for Plumb Media, the web design shop where I work. "Plumb" is custom typography. "Media" is WisdomScript. Mmm.

This debut shot is made possible by the generous ex-stranger and fantastic designer Rick Messer! Can't thank you enough!

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
