Character 3 Variations 2 mobile elements ipad iphone vector character illustration jthree j3concepts
A continuation of characters for an upcoming mobile game. Each character will also have corresponding emotions and interactive states.

Rebound of
Untitled Water Character
By Jthree Concepts
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
