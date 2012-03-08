Tad Dobbs

R. Rooster BBQ Co. Final Logo barbecue bbq restaurant catering r. rooster rooster monogram logo logo design black comb beak r fire rays crowing
Final logo for a barbecue restaurant and catering business targeting the oil field workers in the area. This version has a little less attitude than the previous version.

