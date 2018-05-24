Max Zheng

Carsales Redesign Concept

Carsales Redesign Concept concept sell design redesign iphone trade buy car app mobile ui ux
Carsales is the most popular auto trading business in Australia. I see the opportunity to improve the original information architecture, easily by breaking down the burger menu and exposing the structure in bottom menu. Various tab patterns are also introduced to make sure the navigation is intuitive.

If you are interested more about me, please visit my portfolio website https://linweimaxzheng.com/, I am available for new project :)

Posted on May 24, 2018
Max Zheng
Product Designer @LegalVision
