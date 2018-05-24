Carsales Redesign Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Carsales is the most popular auto trading business in Australia. I see the opportunity to improve the original information architecture, easily by breaking down the burger menu and exposing the structure in bottom menu. Various tab patterns are also introduced to make sure the navigation is intuitive.
If you are interested more about me, please visit my portfolio website https://linweimaxzheng.com/, I am available for new project :)