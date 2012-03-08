Keep Calm Wallpaper

Saw a documentary (mini) on the Keep Calm poster. Decided to make one for my own! I'm a funny individual and I have long hair, decided to mash all of that stuff together to make this wallpaper for iPhone and Desktop. Download it for free here: iPhone: http://cl.ly/1P0t1e2W271K2U3B0p3l Desktop: http://cl.ly/261I3j2s131l233m0E2F